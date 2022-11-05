Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.22.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

