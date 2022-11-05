Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

