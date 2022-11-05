Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $61.26 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.