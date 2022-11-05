Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Price Performance

FTCH stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.80.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

