First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

