First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 752.8% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

