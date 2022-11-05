FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after acquiring an additional 640,238 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 839,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 416,744 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 219,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 232,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 213,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

