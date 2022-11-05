Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 80.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $109.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

