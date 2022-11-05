GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $6,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 98.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 549,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 489,710 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 423,671 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,071.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 368,975 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoPro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. GoPro’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.