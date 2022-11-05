Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 371 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $221.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.56. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.95.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

