Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,660,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,972,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 372,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research boosted their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.