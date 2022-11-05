Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) CFO Karleen Marie Oberton Sells 14,545 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hologic stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $79,621,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

