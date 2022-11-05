Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $31,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 140.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 205,352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $3,659,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 65.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

