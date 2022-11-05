Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

INO opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $526.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,071,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 91,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 817,297 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.