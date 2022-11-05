Insider Buying: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Acquires 10,600 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

ALGN stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $713.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

