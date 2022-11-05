Insider Buying: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CEO Acquires 27,500 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,033.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,923.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,040 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 289,823 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 109.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 688.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

