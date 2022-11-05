Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $51.22 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.