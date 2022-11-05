Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stake Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 240.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6,049.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 339,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,298,000.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

