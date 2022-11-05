Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 37.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The business had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

