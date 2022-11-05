Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,245 shares of company stock worth $7,258,904. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $51.83 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,296.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.