iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $44.61 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $57.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

