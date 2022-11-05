iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 165.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $69.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

