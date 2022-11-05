iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $21.44 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

