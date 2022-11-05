iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 61,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $42.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $58.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

