iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

