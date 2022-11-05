Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,627 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6,100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.