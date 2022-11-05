Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 27,890 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 102,228 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $33.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

