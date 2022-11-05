Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,310 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVV opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

