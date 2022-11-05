Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.8% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

PNOV stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

