Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,725 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

