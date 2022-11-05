Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

NYSEARCA DAUG opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

