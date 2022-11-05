Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

RQI stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

