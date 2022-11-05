Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBHC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 445.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 170,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.