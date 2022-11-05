Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 32,055 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after acquiring an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 887,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 133,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.37. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

