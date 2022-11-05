Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,935 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of STOR opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.95. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

