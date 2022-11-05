Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 925 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 215.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,283,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

