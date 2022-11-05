Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.50 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

