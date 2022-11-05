Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

