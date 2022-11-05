Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $15.01 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.