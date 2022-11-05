Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,941 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,826 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.4 %

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

