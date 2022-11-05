Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 223.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

IYM opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.96. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $154.87.

