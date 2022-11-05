Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $17.35 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

