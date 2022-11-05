Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09.

