Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.