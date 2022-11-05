Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hess by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $146.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.59. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,851 shares of company stock worth $10,375,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

