Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.