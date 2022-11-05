Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $325.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.