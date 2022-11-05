Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 1,106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $111.00 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

