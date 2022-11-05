Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Olin by 57.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Olin by 19.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $383,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olin Trading Up 5.0 %

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

