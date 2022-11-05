Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after acquiring an additional 603,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 370,517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 227.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 382,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $7,291,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,356 shares during the last quarter.

XYLD stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82.

